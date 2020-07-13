https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/us-office-special-counsel-argues-alright-government-workers-promote-black-lives-matter-work/

The Office of Special Counsel in the US Government has proclaimed that it is alright for US government workers to promote Black Lives Matter in the work place.

The US Office of Special Counsel forwarded an email to government workers addressing concerns about Black Lives Matter:

In their opinion, the Office of Special Counsel says that Black Lives Matter is similar to the Tea Party movement. It claims they both started as grass roots organizations (which is a lie, BLM started from the top as many of its leaders visited the Obama White House):

The Office of Special Counsel determines BLM is not engaged in political activities so it is alright to promote them. They engage in murder, assault, arson, theft and battery but that’s apparently ok:

This is a joke.

