https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/507159-vandal-dumps-red-paint-on-black-lives-matter-mural-in-front-of

A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was recently painted on the street in front Trump Tower on Monday.

In brief footage of the incident captured on early Monday, the man, whose face was covered, could be seen dumping a can of red paint over part of the mural, days after it had just been completed. The man, who also didn’t appear to be wearing gloves, then sets the can down on the street and flees.

Here’s the guy who dumped red paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower #nbc4ny https://t.co/MGZ1MBpHvM (Nikki Rospond) pic.twitter.com/5hfabWf5pd — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 13, 2020

However, by late afternoon, the relatively small part of the mural that had been vandalized had been repainted.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) shared a photo showing street crews applying touch-ups to the mural on late Monday.

“To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” he said in the tweet.

The vandalism comes as a number of murals erected over the past few weeks honoring the Black Lives Matter movement – which has emerged into a global organization in recent years that works to combat racism and police brutality – have been similarly defaced across the country.

According to local station WABC, New York City police are currently looking for the man who vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue, which had been completed just days before.

The vandalism also arrives roughly two weeks after President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: ‘I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child’ MORE attacked the city’s plans to paint the mural and knocked de Blasio for “denigrating” what he called a “luxury avenue” with the project.

At the time, Trump also referred to the “Black Lives Matter” mural as a “symbol of hate” while taking aim at city officials over plans to cut $1 billion from the local police department’s budget.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

