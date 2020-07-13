https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/virginmary-statue-boston-church/2020/07/13/id/977014

A statue of the Virgin Mary was set on fire Saturday night at a Boston church, reports the Boston Herald.

Police are investigating the arson.

“This is obviously someone who’s disturbed, someone who has a troubled soul,” said Father John Currie, the pastor of Saint Peter’s Parish.

“I know Our Lady in heaven is looking down at the soul, or whoever it might have been, and saying, ‘I love you,’” he said. “If you need help, come get help. We’re here for you.”

The arms, hands and face of the statue have burn marks. The plastic flowers placed in the hands of the statue were set on fire.

The fire is the latest in a series of acts of vandalism against the Catholic Church, according to the Catholic News Agency. On July 10, New York City police said they were investigating the vandalizing of a statue of the Virgin Mary at Cathedral Prep School and Seminary in Queens.

In Florida, a 24-year-old man was arrested after he drove into a church and lit it on fire with people inside. No one was injured during the incident.

The Archdiocese of Boston also issued a statement to the Herald regarding the Boston incident.

“Whoever is responsible for the desecration of the Holy Mother’s statue is clearly a troubled soul. Mary represents all that is good and pure in our world,” a spokesperson said.

“We have confidence in local law enforcement to investigate this matter,” the spokesman said. “We pray for the person or persons responsible.”

