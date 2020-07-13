http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/inoxjbgh0xI/

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Police are investigating after a Blessed Virgin Mary statue was set on fire outside of a Dorchester church. Police were called to the Saint Peter’s Parish church on Bowdoin Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

“This is obviously someone disturbed, someone who has a lot of trouble, a troubled soul,” said Father John Currie, the pastor of Saint Peter’s Parish. He said the plastic flowers the statue was holding on were set on fire.

The arms, hands, and face of the statue have burn marks.

“Sadness. Disappointment. Our image of our lady is so important to us in our faith,” he said.

There are surveillance cameras in the area but the ones the church owns do not capture the statue.

Folks who live nearby or attend church at Saint Peter’s are disgusted by what had happened.

“It’s not right, it’s not fair,” said Donald Ellis. “That’s total destruction.”

“I don’t know what is going on, only God knows. I hope that something good comes of all of this,” said Vincent Watty.

Pastor Currie said in times like these its important to exercise forgiveness. “The message of love, and peace, and mercy, and forgiveness. Again, this person may be troubled and we don’t want to add to trouble in the world or your life. We want to be an instrument of healing for your reconciliation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4335.