The Washington Redskins on Monday announced that they will cave to leftist pressure that the name is offensive to Native Americans and change the 87-year-old team name.

The change came just after big companies announced that they might not want to be associated with the National Football League team anymore. “FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston,” The Associated Press reported. Just days ago, FedEx threatened to pull its $200 million stadium naming rights deal.

“Today, we are announcing that we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the team said in a statement released Monday morning. “[Team owner] Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

The Redskins did not announce a new name “because trademark issues are pending,” Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. said.

But several names have been bouncing around in recent days. The leading contender for the replacement name is “Warriors,” the Washington Post noted last week.

The Post also listed a slew of “other potential names,” including Redtails, Pigskins and Americans. The Post included a list of “honorable mentions” provided by readers, among them: “Rainbows, Dee Cees, Swamp, Red Jackets, Rough Riders, Veterans, Federals, Monuments, Sentinels, Defenders.”

Dwayne Haskins Jr., the team’s quarterback, supports the name change, writing on Twitter: “I like the [R]edtails.” The Post said the name “was used by the Tuskegee Airmen, the nation’s first African American aerial combat unit, who broke the color barrier during World War II.”

I like the redtails 🤔 https://t.co/DLSWsUcldp — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 3, 2020

