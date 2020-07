https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-anti-mask-activists-host-rally-florida-restaurant-video/

Floridan advocates rallied at a grilled cheese cafe where they argued for the right to not wear a mask as well as the right for people to quarantine at home.

Neighbors nearby who are self-quarantined shared their thoughts to those rallying.

Click below to watch their rally!

