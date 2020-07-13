https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-mcenany-rips-ilhan-omar-on-police-aoc-on-crime

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Ocasio-Cortez had stated that the “uptick in crime” in New York “has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent, and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money so you maybe have to, they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.” McEnany responded succinctly, “That is preposterous.”

McEnanay also ripped Rep. Ilhan Omar for her remarks about police in which she called police “cancer,” firing back, “This is not how we should be talking about our heroes.”

The subject arose after a reporter asked about Democrats wanting to defund the police. The reporter asked, “If you will expand on the difference between this time last month and now, when it comes to framing the discussion about law enforcement — last month, the President hosted a law enforcement roundtable, and at that roundtable, he said that he would not support defunding the police. And yet, one month later, we still have Democrat cities doing so — disbanding their police, defunding the police. How does the White House feel it should frame the debate now, with regards to defunding the police, so that a reasonable discussion can be had with these Democrat cities who are trying to do so?”

McEnany answered: “Yeah, it’s a very good question. We know that in Los Angeles, when they announced they would be defunding their police department by 150 million, they basically, immediately after, saw a 250 percent increase in homicides. When you have people out there, like Representative Ilhan Omar, saying, ‘We have to completely ‘dismantle the police’ and police are ‘cancer,’ this is not how we should be talking about our heroes.”

McEnany then turned to Ocasio-Cortez: “You have, most egregious of all, really, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying, ‘Defund[ing] the police means defund[ing] the police.’ She criticized, of course, the announcement of $1.5 billion being taken down from NYPD. And this weekend, you know, when faced with — there were 28 shootings in New York, a 600 percent increase from this time last year — you have Representative Ocasio-Cortez saying this is just because people are trying to get food with their families. That is preposterous.”

McEnany continued, “The reality is 63 percent of Americans in this country fear that criticism of our police departments will lead to no public safety in their streets, and 69 percent of black Americans. This is a real issue when you call our police ‘cancer,’ when you talk about dismantling them.”

She concluded:

The two officers ambushed this weekend, one of them — Officer Chavez’s daughter wrote a very touching tribute online. She said, “Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. You were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. You died doing what you loved most. You died a hero.” And those touching words were written by Savannah Chavez, and I know she received vile and outrageous comments online that were absolutely atrocious for her touching sentiment to her dad. I want Savannah to know: Your dad is a hero. His police department should never be defunded because most of our police officers are good, hardworking men and women, and heroes — much like Savannah’s dad. We’ll be praying for you, Savannah.

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

