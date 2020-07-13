https://pjmedia.com/culture/bryan-preston/2020/07/13/wokism-erases-native-american-who-designed-the-redskins-logo-and-the-real-lady-a-n637454

“Everyone was pretty upset (about the change),” Lance Wetzel said. “Everyone understood the name change we were all on board with that. Once they weren’t going to use the logo, it was hard. It takes away from the Native Americans. When I see that logo, I take pride in it. You look at the depiction of the Redskins logo and it’s of a true Native American. I always felt it was representing my people. That’s not gone.”

It will be gone. Whatever name the team takes, you can bet it will have nothing to do with Native American or any other heritage. Not when there are calls to cancel the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas Rangers (the baseball team name, not the law enforcement agency they’re named after).

Over the past few years, the Washington Redskins have brought in Blackfeet tribal hand drum, Blackfeet singers and shared that imagery with the fans.

That will be gone too. “Hail…to the…(nothing).”

Washington can’t use the old NBA franchise name — the Bullets. There are too many of those flying around in the heavily gun controlled Democrat-run city, so they switched to the inoffensive Washington Wizards several years back. And that’ll fly until someone decides either Wizards evoke J.K. Rowling’s books (she’s a target of the wokes now despite being a known lefty) or they decide that Wizards are too occult. Then they’ll get canceled too. You wouldn’t call a team the Witches, would ya?

They could go with the Redtails or Redwolves or something like that. The franchise wants to keep the maroon and gold colors, which makes sense. The Redtails were the Tuskegee Airmen, so there’s some cool history in that name and they deserve recognition. They fought for America in a war, something the wokes will never, ever do under any circumstances.

And that name might work until someone decides that military should be treated like police are being treated now. Military are literally trained to kill people and they tend to be patriotic, so they will be hunted by the wokes eventually. Count on it.

There was once, like six weeks ago, near universal respect for police, fire, and military. Now…nope.

Someone trashed the monument to the all-black volunteer 54th Massachusetts early on in the Maoist anti-statue uprising. Someone trashed this 9-11 memorial to firefighters. They’ve trashed abolitionists and even Gandhi. He was a brown man who walked a lot (environmentally friendly activism!) and freed about a billion other brown people. They burned a Virgin Mary statue this past weekend. Last time I checked, the Virgin was not a Confederate general. I checked with my Facebook friends and they agreed. The mob toppled U.S. Grant, who crushed the Confederacy and then went on to crush the Klan. A two-fer!

They toppled him anyway.

Why would American pilots who fought the Nazis be exempt from the rage, whatever their color or background? Why would anyone be?

Go ahead, I’ll wait.

Two media figures are attacking the Texas Rangers law enforcement agency now, trying to force the Texas Rangers baseball team to change their name. To what? The wokes hate Texas itself. The state’s very existence offends them.

Fun fact: I grew up in Texas going to Rangers baseball games. Texas is too hot for baseball. But the Rangers used to be the Washington Senators, which is probably the worst name in the history of sports. Imagine a bunch of bloviating Chuck Schumers taking the field. Nightmare fuel.

Mascots the wokes are not attacking yet, but they will if they keep winning these stupid victories: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (which is another name for pirates, who were pretty much greedy and very capitalist terrorists invading dolphins’ living rooms); the Pittsburg Pirates (ditto); the Houston Rockets (massively phallic symbols of male dominance over space, forget the aerodynamics of getting to space in the first place); the 49ers (exploiters of natural resources on stolen land!); the Saints (Catholic, duh); the Eagles (according to USA Today, a Nazi symbol); the Spartans (extremely militaristic and violent); the Buckeyes (ok, I’m not even sure what that is but it must be offensive to somebody); the Steelers (industrial manly men who make metal things out of stuff pulled from big holes in the ground); the Spurs (people use those to kick horses); the Royals (talk about privilege!); the Cowboys (they tamed the West, and must therefore be denounced);or the Edmonton Oilers (obvious) and the Edmonton Eskimos (they’re actually called Inuit).

And what’s up with Edmonton?

Don’t get me started on movies and characters. Indiana Jones…cultural appropriator, named after a state that’s named after Native Americans, who carries a gun (!), desecrates graves (!) and knows the Bible…!!!

Think about Darth Vader’s turn…to the what?

It’s coming. Kruiser wrote about all this the other day and concluded that it’s just time to get rid of all the mascots. Replace them with corporate logos. Done. But the corporations capitulate to the wokes all the time too. If the wokes tell them to stop advertising on a team jersey for any reason, they will.

Most of them capitulate, but some don’t. Ford didn’t stop making police cars. The Dixie Chicks dropped the geography but retained the sexism, but Dixie Cups appear to be undisturbed. When the wokes came after J.K. Rowling she told them to take a hike, and the company that publishes her books let the door hit ’em where the good Lord split ’em. The Texas Rangers should knock ’em into the cheap seats, but there aren’t any of those left.

We need more of grown-ups telling the wokes no, with conviction.

Innocent people always get hurt when the wokes win. The designer of the near-Washington football franchise logo will have his work permanently retired. It will be erased from the NFL Hall of Fame, you can bet on it. The real Lady A, a black soul singer named Anita White, is getting sued by the white country band that stole her name when they a-woke from Lady Antebellum.

The real Lady A says the woke Lady A have erased her, and she’s right. That’s what wokism does.

You know how if you erase something too hard, you end up tearing the paper?

