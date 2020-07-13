https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/zogby-bidens-support-blacks-dismal/

Pollster John Zogby says black support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “dismal,” arguing for the selection of a black woman as his running mate.

Two recent polls reflect the possible concern for the Biden campaign. Zogby Strategies and EMI Research Solutions show Biden has the support of 77% of blacks. President Trump is at 14% support. And Rasmussen Reports recently found 21% of black people support a second term for Trump.

Zogby said the “whole world is watching” as Biden decides on a running mate.

“These numbers among blacks are dismal,” he said.

He told Paul Bedard’s “Washington Secrets” column: “Blacks are not where they should be. Young and Hispanics look good, as do women. I think he has slack for a month, but this may be the most important VP choice since 1960. I hear a lot about [Illinois Sen.] Tammy Duckworth, but if his pollsters are showing what ours are, the choice will have to be a black woman.”

Bedard said Republican officials have told him that if Trump maintains the current level of support from blacks he will win reelection.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a black Republican, said in February, “Game over if we get 14 (percent).”

Republican George W. Bush got 11% of the black vote in 2004, and Trump got 8% in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But Trump has featured black voices in his administration, and since his election, black unemployment hit a record low, before the coronavirus crisis.

The Zogby survey has Biden leading Trump 49% to 42%, down from Biden’s 13-point lead in May, 54%-41%.

