https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/zogby-bidens-support-blacks-dismal/

Joe Biden at the Democrats’ debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020 (MSNBC screenshot)

Pollster John Zogby says black support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “dismal,” arguing for the selection of a black woman as his running mate.

Two recent polls reflect the possible concern for the Biden campaign. Zogby Strategies and EMI Research Solutions show Biden has the support of 77% of blacks. President Trump is at 14% support. And Rasmussen Reports recently found 21% of black people support a second term for Trump.

Zogby said the “whole world is watching” as Biden decides on a running mate.

“These numbers among blacks are dismal,” he said.

TRENDING: James Woods: ‘It’s outright cruelty’ to leave Biden in front of a camera

He told Paul Bedard’s “Washington Secrets” column: “Blacks are not where they should be. Young and Hispanics look good, as do women. I think he has slack for a month, but this may be the most important VP choice since 1960. I hear a lot about [Illinois Sen.] Tammy Duckworth, but if his pollsters are showing what ours are, the choice will have to be a black woman.”

Bedard said Republican officials have told him that if Trump maintains the current level of support from blacks he will win reelection.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a black Republican, said in February, “Game over if we get 14 (percent).”

Republican George W. Bush got 11% of the black vote in 2004, and Trump got 8% in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But Trump has featured black voices in his administration, and since his election, black unemployment hit a record low, before the coronavirus crisis.

The Zogby survey has Biden leading Trump 49% to 42%, down from Biden’s 13-point lead in May, 54%-41%.

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...