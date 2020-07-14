https://www.theblaze.com/news/after-calling-tire-mark-on-rainbow-pride-crosswalk-a-gesture-of-hate-cops-change-tune-after-interviewing-driver

Police in West Vancouver, British Columbia, last week called a tire mark found on a rainbow pride crosswalk a ”

gesture of hate” — but after interviewing the driver who left the mark and reviewing evidence, police are changing their tune.

“It does not appear that this incident was motivated by hate,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in an emailed statement, CTV News reported Monday.

While two charges were laid under the Motor Vehicle Act, the network said police aren’t considering criminal charges.

What’s the background?

The rainbow pride crosswalk at the intersection of 16th Street and Esquimalt Avenue was unveiled June 30:

But a week later — around 4 p.m. last Tuesday — staff inside the West Vancouver Police station heard a loud, sustained squealing sound, City News said.

A tire mark was found on the crosswalk — and police had a theory as to who was responsible for leaving it:

Surveillance video shows the same car from the latter tweet at the intersection and taking a right turn:

Two people appeared to be in the vehicle, the outlet reported.

“This is very upsetting,” Goodmurphy said in a release, according to City News. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite.”

Police tweeted Thursday that they identified the driver they believe is responsible for leaving the tire mark and included a thank you to “those who have come forward with information.”

