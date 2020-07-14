http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T13_hkfaYvI/

Musical theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber is joining a growing chorus of songwriters demanding President Donald Trump to stop using their music at his campaign rallies.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is attempting to bar the Trump campaign from using the song “Memory” from the musical Cats, according to a report from the New York Post‘s Page Six. The tabloid newspaper reported that Lloyd Webber’s company, the Really Useful Group, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president’s 2020 campaign over using the song.

The move comes after actress Betty Buckley repeatedly implored Lloyd Webber to drop the hammer on President Trump. Buckley, who performed the song in the original 1982 Broadway production of Cats, tweeted her excitement on Monday after learning about the composer’s effort.

“Excellent news!! Thanks to you guys!! Hippetyhaw!!” she tweeted.

Excellent news!! Thanks to you guys!! Hippetyhaw!! : )Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using ‘Memory’ at Rallies https://t.co/OXYslqTPcM — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) July 13, 2020

Buckley mounted a twitter campaign to prevent the Trump campaign from playing “Memory” at its rallies.

Dear Twitter–Maybe y’all could write to @officialALW as well requesting that he write a cease & desist to Drumph! Betty Buckley Calls on Andrew Lloyd Webber to Take Legal Action Against the Trump Campaign For Using ‘Memory’ From CATS at Rallies https://t.co/VPteKKKpCZ — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 22, 2020

The song has been played at Trump rallies since at least 2016.

Watch below:

[embedded content]

The Trump campaign has also used music from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, though it remains unclear if the British composer also wants to bar the Trump campaign from using songs from that musical as well.

A growing list of songwriters and musicians is demanding that the president’s campaign stop using their music. They include the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, and the estate of the late Tom Petty.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

