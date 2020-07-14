https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-ignores-reporter-walks-off-stage-refuses-answer-questions-delaware-campaign-event-video/

Biden on Tuesday held a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden rarely leaves his Delaware basement and when he does, he stays close to home. He’s feeble and scared.

The 77-year-old creep unveiled his bold new plan to ‘build an economy of the future’ which included a $2 trillion climate agenda.

The plan “would attempt to eliminate carbon emissions from the power grid by 2035, put Americans into electric vehicles and zero-emission mass transit, and rebuild roads, bridges, and other infrastructure,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “The plan would devote spending to minority communities and bolster rules to support unions, which the Biden campaign frames as a way to ensure benefits go first to the poor and working-class people and to communities hurt the most by pollution.”

TRENDING: Democrat Strategist and Hillary Clinton Crony Tells GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn to “F*ck Off,” Calls Her “Inbred Racist Trash” For Criticizing BLM

Reporters wanted to ask Biden questions after he concluded his speech.

“Mr. Vice President, time for a few questions?” a reporter asked as Biden closed his notebook and walked off stage.

Biden only answers scripted questions from reporters and he wasn’t having any of it today.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

