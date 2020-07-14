https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ad-texas-campaign/2020/07/14/id/977117

Joe Biden is launching his first general TV ad in Texas on Tuesday.

CNN reported the minute-long ad will focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The ad, titled “Tough,” starts off with Biden saying: “I’m thinking of all of you today across Texas. I know the rise in case numbers is causing fear and apprehension. People are frightened. They’re especially worried about their parents, their grandparents, loved ones who are most at risk.

“This virus is tough, but Texas is tougher. We can stop the spread. It’s up to all of us to do it. We have to step up and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and our neighbors safe. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can and socially distance when you go out.”

The ad is part of the Biden campaign’s new mid-six figure broadcast and digital advertisement buy, according to CNN.

The ad will be customized to also run in Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. The Hill noted the states have all seen an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases recently.

President Donald Trump is not mentioned in the ad. But the news network said the ad is intended to draw a contrast with the president’s handling of the pandemic.

