https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/big-tech-now-censoring-bean-cans-twitter-censors-photos-goya-beans-potentially-sensitive-content/

Last week the Cancel Culture Marxists, led by popular Democrats, targeted Goya Foods and its CEO Bob Unanue after he praised President Trump at a White House event.

Democrats immediately launched a campaign to boycott Goya products.

That’s when Republicans and Trump supporters launched their own campaign to buy Goya products — even suggesting buying their products and donating them to food pantries.

That’s when Twitter jumped into action and started banning Goya bean and spice photos on its platform.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Friend Rush to Perform Life-Saving Measures on Shooting Victims in St. Louis! — Eric Greitens Just Spoke with The Gateway Pundit

Now Twitter is censoring photos of Goya beans and spices!



Obviously, Twitter has ZERO CONCERNS that the Trump administration and the Republican Senate will crack down on their organization.

NewsBusters reported:

Cancel culture has come for the foods in your pantry. After the CEO of Goya Foods risked controversy to express his support for President Donald Trump, Twitter has mysteriously censored two images of Goya Foods. MRC Latino’s official Twitter account asked on July 11, “Why is Twitter placing warning labels on a picture of a stack of adobo Goya? To whom is SEASONING ‘sensitive content’?” A massive boycott was launched against Goya Foods after its CEO Robert Unanue gave a speech at the White House Rose Garden this past Thursday. Unanue proclaimed that Trump was “a builder,” like his own illustrious grandfather, and called for Americans to pray for their president… …A Twitter user responded by tweeting an image of stacked Goya adobo canisters July 11. A Day prior, the same user posted a can of Goya’s black beans wearing a MAGA hat. Twitter censored both posts, placing an interstitial, or filter, on them and suggesting the images contained “potentially sensitive content.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

