https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/bitter-hillary-claims-2016-election-stolen-warns-trump-might-not-leave-white-house-loses-election-video/

Sore loser Hillary Clinton is the most pathetic woman in US political history.

Hillary Clinton appeared virtually on Monday’s “The Daily Show” and told host Trevor Noah that Trump may refuse to leave the White House if he loses the 2020 election.

Hillary also whined about losing in 2016 and claimed the election was stolen from her.

“…Finally we will see how illegitimate his victory actually was and how he was involved in the seeking of foreign help and then the utilization and how Roger Stone was critical to that,” Hillary said calling Trump 2016 victory the “original sin.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Friend Rush to Perform Life-Saving Measures on Shooting Victims in St. Louis! — Eric Greitens Just Spoke with The Gateway Pundit

Foreign help like paying British spy Christopher Steele to compile a fake Russian dossier?

WATCH:

It’s just sad at this point Hillary is still claiming the election was stolen from her pic.twitter.com/3ENcePyEJd — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 14, 2020

Hillary Clinton also warned that Trump may not leave the White House if he loses the 2020 election.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” she said.

Hillary defended the Democrats’ vote-by-mail scheme.

“There have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim,” Clinton said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

