https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-breaking-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized

The Supreme Court of the United States announced Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital, and is expected to remain there “for a few days.”

What are the details?

The court’s press office released a statement Tuesday afternoon that said:

Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Justice Ginsburg, who is the oldest member of the Supreme Court at 87, was treated at Johns Hopkins a few months ago for non-surgical treatment stemming from a gallbladder condition. She was also hospitalized twice last year for to have tumors removed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

