https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized-possible-infection/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Tuesday afternoon with a possible infection.

The 87-year-old received treatment after experiencing a fever and chills, reported CNBC.

*GINSBURG ADMITTED TO JOHN HOPKINS FOR POSSIBLE INFECTION *GINSBURG UNDERWENT PROCEDURE AT JOHNS HOPKINS THIS AFTERNOON — Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 14, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Friend Rush to Perform Life-Saving Measures on Shooting Victims in St. Louis! — Eric Greitens Just Spoke with The Gateway Pundit

Via CNBC:

The justice, 87, received treatment at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure to clean a bile duct stent and will stay in the hospital for a “few days,” court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” she said.

Ginsburg was last hospitalized with an infection in May where she underwent non-surgical treatment in Maryland.

Ginsburg is a four-time cancer survivor and she has had two cancer scares in the last year or so.

Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for a “localized malignant tumor” found on her pancreas in July 2019.

Ginsburg in December of 2018 also had surgery to remove cancer from her left lung.

If Ginsburg were to step down, it would be a huge shift for the highest court of the land because Trump would be replacing liberal Ginsburg with a conservative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

