St. Louis city police applied for search warrants in the McCloskey case on Tuesday.

The police already searched the McCloskey home and took a rifle on Friday night.

The McCloskey attorney said the hand gun that was confiscated on Friday was dis-chargeable.

It was not operating.

KMOV reported:

St. Louis police have applied for warrants in the case of the Central West End couple who pointed guns at protesters on their street. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden on Tuesday told News 4 they applied for warrants but did not elaborate on what those warrants allege or who they are against. The guns were turned over to police as evidence. “The hostility is what I noticed,” Hayden said. “I don’t want to see guns out when people are very hostile and angry at each other. Those are recipes for violence, so again we applied on warrant, there’s been follow up information and we are waiting on the decision on the warrant application. The incident – which went viral around the globe, happened Sunday, June 28 when a large group of people were headed to a protest calling for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign.

