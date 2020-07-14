https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-k-bans-chinas-huawei-from-its-5g-network-after-months-of-pressure-from-trump-admin

The British government announced early on Tuesday that it was banning Chinese-state telecommunications company Huawei from its high-speed 5G telecommunications network.

“The new U.S. measures restrict Huawei’s ability to produce important products using U.S. technology or software,” Media Secretary Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons. “The National Cyber Security Center has reviewed the consequences of the U.S.’s actions. The NCSC has not reported to ministers that they have significantly changed their security assessment of Huawei’s presence in the U.K.’s 5G network.”

“Given the uncertainty that this creates around Huawei’s supply chain, the U.K. can no longer be confident it will be able to guarantee the security of future Huawei 5G equipment effected by the change in U.S. foreign direct product roles,” Dowden said. “To manage this risk, they have now issued new advice on the issue of Huawei in U.K. telecomms networks.”

“So, this morning, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the national security council,” Dowden continued. “Attendees at that meeting took full account of the National Cyber Security Center’s advice, together with the implications for U.K. industry, and wider geostrategic considerations. The government agrees with the National Cyber Security Center’s advice, the best way to secure out networks is for operators to stop using new [inaudible] Huawei equipment to build the U.K.’s future 5G networks.”

