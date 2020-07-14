https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-violent-blm-member-terrence-page-charged-assault-beating-catholic-men-st-louis-statue/

Two weeks ago The Gateway Pundit organized a prayer rally at the Statue of St. Louis on Art Hill in Forest Park from noon.

In response to our planned prayer rally violent leftists and Black Lives Matter organized a counter rally from 11 AM to 2 PM. The organizers of this “counter rally” smeared the Catholic Prayer rally as a white nationalist event. They claimed out prayer rally and rosary were linked to Charlottesville far right activists. The St. Louis city treasurer Tishaura Jones called the planned prayer rally a KKK event.

The day of the rally the Catholics who came to pray including at least 5 priests were met by a violent, unruly leftist mob.

We covered the violence at this rally extensively here at The Gateway Pundit. Several priests were at the St. Louis Statue. Several Catholics were at the statue. And dozens of violent leftists and Black Lives Matter activists showed up to disrupt and hurl profanities at the Catholics and Christians assembled at the statue of St. Louis.

Others came to beat heads. And that is exactly what happened.

Here is one video from the rally during our praying.

[embedded content]

Several Catholics remained at the statue after the prayer service and several leftists were there to cause trouble.

At one point a 61-year-old Catholic man from St. Louis was jumped by the violent leftists and Black Lives Matter activists.

He was knocked out on the ground and kicked in the head.

Two other men were beaten by this same perpetrator.

Compare and contrast: Praying Catholics at the statue of St. Louis versus the leftist mob beating heads at the same statue. The left came to silence the Christians. It didn’t work. The nightly prayer vigils are growing 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mQqDZprMKs — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 9, 2020

The perpetrator of the violence was local crips member Terrence Page. Page was involved in three assaults that day caught on video.

He has a long history of bragging about being a Crip gang member.

Last Wednesday night (tonight), ten days after the prayer rally, Terrence Page bragged on TV he would do it all again.

On Sunday Page was arrested on expired license charges.

On Monday Terrence Page was charged with assault for one of his beatings at the St. Louis prayer rally.

FOX2 Now:

A man has been charged after an incident during a protest near the statue of St. Louis in Forest Park. Terrence Page, 34, is being charged with four counts of assault in the fourth degree. A police report says that a 37-year-old man was attending the demonstration in front of the Art Museum on June 27 at 2:15 pm. That is when he says that Page slapped his head several times. The man was not injured and went back to his home. He called police to report the assault at around 6:00pm. Protesters are calling for the removal of a statue of St. Louis’ namesake, a French king-turned-saint who burned manuscript copies of Jewish religious texts during the Middle Ages. Another group is praying for the monument to stay.

