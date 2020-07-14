https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/closer-animals-americas-got-talent-host-says-whites-jews-true-savages/

By Peter Hasson

Daily Caller News Foundation

“America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon delivered a racist and anti-Semitic rant in a June 30 episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

Cannon hosted rapper Professor Griff, whose record of anti-Semitic comments is well documented, for an interview in which they promoted anti-Semitic conspiracies about Jewish families secretly controlling the world and claimed that black people can’t be anti-Semitic because they’re the real Semitic people.

“In order for me to be anti-Semitic, I’d have to be anti-black man, anti-black woman, anti-black people, anti-Africa, anti-all other people,” Griff said.

“Because the Semitic people are black people,” Cannon added.

Cannon and Griff spoke positively of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite, throughout the interview, which has garnered more than 250,000 views on YouTube alone.

“When you have a person who has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin that they know they will be annihilated, therefore they know that however they got the power, they have a lack of compassion, melanin comes with compassion,” Cannon said.

“Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, and I’m going to bring it back around to Minister Farrakhan, where they may not have the compassion,” he added.

“When they were sent to the Mountains of Caucasus, they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun started to deteriorate them. So, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil,” Cannon continued.

Scholars have long debunked the pseudo-scientific claim that skin melanin levels are linked to intellectual abilities.

“They have to rob, steal, rape, kill and fight in order to survive. So these people who didn’t have what we have, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melinated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments, so they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages,” Cannon said in the video.

“So I say all that to say the context when we speak of ‘Jewish people,’ white people, Europeans, the Illuminati — they were doing that as survival tactics to stay on this planet,” Cannon added.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The anti-Semitic rant was first highlighted by a Jewish blogger on Sunday.

Cannon previously hosted Nation of Islam representative Minister Tony Muhammad on his podcast, where Muhammad called for a separate black state.

“We want Caucasians and this government to give us a separate state or territory like you did Israel,” Muhammad said.

Cannon’s personal website lists his publicist as W&W Public Relations but W&W executive Karen Lee told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they don’t represent Cannon and don’t have a contact for his current publicist.

A request for comment through Cannon’s website wasn’t returned.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

