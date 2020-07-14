https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/convict-killed-family-executed/

(FOX NEWS) — A white supremacist who tortured and killed an Arkansas family– including an 8-year-old girl– was executed early Tuesday morning in Indiana.

Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, was injected with a lethal dose of pentobarbital at 8:07 a.m., just hours after the Supreme Court greenlighted the first federal execution to take place since 2003.

The slayings happened in 1996 after Lee and an accomplice robbed and shot William Frederick Mueller, his wife Nancy Ann Mueller and his 8-year-old stepdaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Powell in Arkansas.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

