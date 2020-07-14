https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/democrat-strategist-hillary-clinton-crony-tells-gop-sen-marsha-blackburn-fck-off-calls-inbred-racist-trash-criticizing-blm/
This is the left.
Democrat strategist and longtime Hillary Clinton advisor Adam Parkhomenko told GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn (TN) to “f*ck off” and called her “racist inbred trash” because she dared to criticize Black Lives Matter Marxists.
Parkhomenko served as an advisor to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
“The life of every African American matters. But Black Lives Matter is a 501 (c)(3) organization run by “trained Marxists.” We cannot allow our great country to be destroyed under the pretense of social justice,” Senator Blackburn said in a Monday tweet.
Senator Blackburn was quoting Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrice Cullors who recently came out and admitted she is an anti-white “trained Marxist.“
“We actually do have an ideological frame,” Cullors said. “Myself and Alicia are particularly trained organizers — we are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories…”
Adam Parkhomenko responded with, “You are inbred racist trash. Please f*ck off.”
This is the left.
