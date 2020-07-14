http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YbhIv_t8Syc/

The White House announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump had appointed his former Deputy Assistant, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, to the National Security Education Board.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment, which shows just how seriously the President takes his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief, his unerring loyalty to a former Deputy Assistant, and that America First will not be stopped,” Gorka said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Gorka was nominated to a four-year term on the board that features six presidential appointees among its 14 members. The members also include Pentagon officials and other cabinet-level representatives.

The board was founded by the National Security Education Program (NSEP) in 1991, helping coordinate national security experts with knowledgeable sources in higher education.

The mission of the NSEP attempts to fill government positions with knowledgeable applicants.

Since leaving the White House in August 2017, Gorka continued as a fierce defender of the president and his America First agenda.

Gorka currently hosts the radio talk show America First which debuted in January 2019.

