http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cyLMVKy4oLY/

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of criticism at the White House against former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden’s entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party,” Trump said.

The president spoke during an evening press conference in the White House Rose Garden on China.

“Joe Biden and President Obama freely allowed China to pillage our factories, plunder our communities, and steal our most precious secrets,” Trump said.

But Trump’s criticism of the former Vice President did not stop at China.

The president repeatedly referred to a list of Biden’s policy proposals on several issues, including infrastructure, immigration, energy, law enforcement, and education.

“Biden’s gone radical left,” Trump said.

Trump ridiculed Biden for putting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders in charge of his energy program.

“In other words, he wants to install the Green New Deal into our country,” he said, referring to the widely mocked proposal from Ocasio-Cortez.

He also ripped Biden’s son Hunter Biden for his discharge from the military and for serving on the board of a China-backed investment firm.

Trump noted that Biden would stop limitations on immigration and accepting refugees, as well as offering amnesty to illegal immigrants in the country.

“Everyone gets amnesty, mass amnesty,” Trump said about Biden’s future presidency.

He said that Biden and the Democrats would pursue open border policies if he won the presidency.

“They’re going to rip down the wall. It’s hard to get that built, and now it’s almost completed,” Trump said.

Trump also berated Biden for failing to fix America’s infrastructure and roads and bridges.

The president spoke for nearly an hour before taking questions, as he repeatedly touted his own record on the issues in question.

“We could go on for days,” Trump said.

Corporate media figures expressed surprise that Trump used the Rose Garden for a sharply political speech.

“There’s never been a time when two candidates have been more different,” Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

