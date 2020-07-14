https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507199-federal-prisoner-executed-hours-after-supreme-court-decision

Daniel Lewis Lee on Tuesday became the first federal prisoner executed in more than 17 years, just hours after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against a last-minute attempt to halt the execution.

Lee, 47, a white supremacist convicted of killing a family of three in 1996, was executed by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., and pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m., according to the Bureau of Prisons.

“You’re killing an innocent man,” Lee said with his final words, according to a reporter with the Indianapolis Star who witnessed the execution

“You’re killing an innocent man.” #DanielLee last words before execution this morning, the first federal execution since 2003. Pronounced dead at 8:07 am #DeathPenalty — Tim Evans (@starwatchtim) July 14, 2020

Lee’s killing came just hours after the Supreme Court overruled a lower court and cleared the way for federal executions to be carried out for the first time since 2003.

The conservative majority court in an unsigned opinion issued around 2 a.m. rejected inmate claims that the lethal injection protocol adopted by the Department of Justice last year amounted to unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment.

The majority said vacating the lower court’s decision is warranted because the inmates are unlikely to succeed “on the merits of their Eighth Amendment claim,” which outlaws cruel and unusual punishment, and faced “an exceedingly high bar.”

The court's four more liberal members, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented on various grounds.

Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Ginsburg and Kagan, said the court’s “rush to dispose of this litigation in an emergency posture” removed the opportunity for a “meaningful judicial review of the grave, fact-heavy challenges respondents bring to the way in which the government plans to execute them.”

A federal execution has not been carried out since 2003, due in part to a widespread shortage during the Obama administration of lethal injection drugs in the so-called three-drug cocktail.

Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrWe haven’t seen how low it can go Trump lashes out at Toomey, Romney after Roger Stone clemency criticism GOP senator says Trump commuting Stone was a ‘mistake’ MORE announced last July that federal capital punishment would resume with the use of a single drug, pentobarbital sodium.

Lee was convicted of the 1996 murder an 8-year-old girl and her parents as part of an effort to obtain funds for a white supremacist organization, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

“After overpowering the Muellers, interrogating their daughter, and stealing approximately $80,000 worth of cash, guns, and ammunition, Lee and an accomplice shot the three victims with a stun gun, duct-taped plastic trash bags over their heads, weighed down their bodies with rocks, and drowned them in the Illinois Bayou,” the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

A jury found Lee guilty in 1999 of the three murders and related charges, and he was sentenced to death.

Two more federal executions are scheduled for this week, followed by another next month.

Updated at 9:59 a.m.

