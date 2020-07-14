https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507302-florida-records-highest-one-day-coronavirus-death-toll

Florida reported 132 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, breaking the state’s record for the highest single-day death toll.

The new fatalities bring Florida’s total to 4,409 deaths, according to state data.

Florida also reported 9,261 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 43,615.

The new reported fatalities bring Florida’s seven-day average to 81 per day, according to The Associated Press, more than doubling the figure the state set two weeks ago and making Florida’s average the second-highest in the U.S. behind Texas, according to The Associated Press.

Florida is among the states in the U.S. with surging coronavirus cases.

Governors in some states experiencing surges, including California, have taken steps to reimpose coronavirus restrictions, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Argentum – All eyes on Florida as daily COVID-19 cases hit 15K Florida records more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, the highest single-day increase in any state Teachers union president casts doubt on schools reopening full-time MORE (R) has not closed nonessential businesses or put in place a statewide order mandating masks be worn in public. Florida did order bars to stop serving alcohol.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomThe fog of war Overnight Health Care: White House goes public with attacks on Fauci | Newsom orders California to shut down indoor activities, all bar operations | Federal judges block abortion ban laws in Tennessee, Georgia Newsom orders California to shut down indoor activities, all bar operations MORE (D) on Tuesday ordered several indoor activities and all bar operations to shut down across the state.

Earlier this month Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a statewide mandatory mask order, and at the end of June Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) ordered a 30 day closure of bars and gyms. Last week Ducey issued an additional order limiting indoor dining to 50 percent capacity.

