Four former heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are blasting President TrumpDonald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it’s trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can’t withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE amid his administration’s push for in-person school to resume in the fall, saying political pressure is leading to a change in the interpretation of scientific evidence.

In a Washington Post op-ed, former CDC Directors Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan and David Satcher, as well as former acting CDC head Richard Besser, accuse the administration of undermining the agency’s guidance on reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through last week, and into Monday, the administration continued to cast public doubt on the agency’s recommendations and role in informing and guiding the nation’s pandemic response,” they wrote. “On Sunday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosLA, San Diego school systems to start year with online-only classes Cuomo unveils plan for school reopenings in New York Nearly 60 universities file brief backing challenge to ICE rule on foreign students MORE characterized the CDC guidelines as an impediment to reopening schools quickly rather than what they are: the path to doing so safely. The only valid reason to change released guidelines is new information and new science — not politics.”

The four co-authors, whose service spans parts of the Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations, wrote that they “cannot recall over our collective tenure a single time when political pressure led to a change in the interpretation of scientific evidence.”

The op-ed lamented “partisan potshots” that the writers say have made scientific advice from experts a political issue, which they blame for failure to follow public health guidelines during the pandemic. They add that this, in turn, has caused the recent spike in infections, leading the U.S. to record the highest number of cases in the world and the sixth-highest rate of infection.

Noting the racial disparities in outcomes for the virus in the U.S., the authors warned the same inequalities could play out in prematurely reopened schools due to “[t]his tragic indictment of our efforts.”

“Trying to fight this pandemic while subverting scientific expertise is like fighting blindfolded. How well and how quickly we adhere to the advice of public health experts at the CDC will determine whether, how soon and how safely our schools can reopen,” they wrote. “It is not too late to give the CDC its proper role in guiding this response. But the clock is ticking.”

CDC guidance for school reopenings calls for safety measures such as at least six feet between desks, no large gathers and staggered arrival and dismissal times.

The Hill has requested comment from the White House on the former CDC officials’ op-ed.

–This report was updated at 8:34 a.m.

