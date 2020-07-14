https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/former-trump-attorney-john-durham-take-hard-look-muellers-pitbull-andrew-weissmann/

In August 2019 The Gateway Pundit reported and provided support to show that the entire criminal Mueller hoax was an obstruction trap.

The Gateway Pundit reported on text messages from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page showing the Mueller Special Counsel in its first month was already working on an obstruction trap for President Trump to fall into.

They must have already known then that there was no collusion.

Yet they pursued their investigation as an attempt to take down the innocent President of the United States.

In less than a month after the Mueller Special Counsel was created, the Mueller gang was already working on their obstruction efforts against the President.

The following texts between the corrupt lovers Strzok and Page occurred on June 7, 2017 –

5:05 pm Peter Strzok text: Unless you’ve got something going, I would. We’re starting obstruction team brief but just come. Sit in on whatever comes next.

5:06 pm Lisa Page text: I mean, I’ve got lots of work to do. But okay. Who is in it?

5:08 pm Peter Strzok text: Don’t then. I’m just saying, come over here and stick your head in. I’ve gotten more the past couple of days after hours talking with Aaron [Zebley] and [redacted] then all day the past week and a half. Was not suggesting it for any particular reason, just a dive in sort of thing. If you have work to do, I’d say do it.

7:06 pm Lisa Page text: I left. F it. There’s no amount of time I can spend and finish everything. Whatevs.

The whole Russia Collusion sham was a set up. Deep State was betting on President Trump obstructing their criminal investigation. Instead, he didn’t and their sham investigation based on a complete lie was finally shut down.

In fact following the release of the Mueller report sleazy Andrew Weissmann Admitted the Mueller Team Tried to Ensnare Trump in a Perjury Trap – To Remove Him From Office

Whether he realizes it or not, Andrew Weissmann just admitted what we always knew: The purpose of the Mueller investigation was “trying to get rid of” President Trump and laying a perjury trap The President didn’t fall for it, and the truth WON pic.twitter.com/YcOWi9Bybz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 6, 2020

Weissmann and his gang are crooks.

This is the most corrupt political event in US history. Period.

Last week Andrew Weissmann tweeted this out, after President Trump commuted Roger Stone last Friday.

Time to put Roger Stone in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell. Commutation can’t stop that. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) July 11, 2020

Weissmann is a crooked attorney, who never should have been in charge of the Russia hoax investigation.

Now President Trump’s former attorney, John Dowd, called on John Durham to investigate crooked Andrew Weissmann.

It’s about time.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Andrew Weissmann, one of special counsel Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors, should be investigated by the U.S. attorney conducting a criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, according to a former lawyer to President Trump. After Trump commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, a target of Mueller’s special counsel operation, Weissmann tweeted that the longtime Trump associate should be put “in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell.” John Dowd, who was Trump’s attorney during the Russia investigation, dismissed the suggestion. “Weissmann and his dream team failed in their first attempt to manufacture a crime and want to further abuse the process when their sorry effort has been exposed,” Dowd told the Washington Times. “The Stone indictment did not allege a crime by President Trump. So why further abuse the process except more sour grapes. Mr. Durham ought to take a hard look at Mr. Weissmann’s conduct on the dream team.”

