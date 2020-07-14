https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/07/14/fox-news-continues-ratings-dominance-as-hannity-trounces-maddow-again-n640899

In the least surprising development in some time, Fox News has once again destroyed the radical progressive competition in the marketplace of ideas. It turns out that more Americans appreciate a center-right flavor to their cable news, and don’t appreciate lectures from woke scolds on a nightly basis. Hannity, in particular, has proved much more popular than his main competition, The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. In fact, on the way to a 70 week streak of dominance over Maddow, Hannity has become the most popular show in all of cable news.

Nielsen has published the ratings data for the week of July 6 – 12, and Fox News Channel (FNC) continued its dominance as the most-watched network in all of cable—both daytime and primetime. That gives them a winning streak of 27 straight weeks in total day and 25 weeks in a row in primetime among total viewers.

Hannity beat Maddow, 4.1 million to 3.4 million in the 9pm Eastern slot, while CNN came in a dismal 13th. Seven FNC programs finished ahead of Chris Cuomo’s moribund show on CNN. Perhaps more impressive, Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity both outperformed several shows on broadcast stations, like NBC’sToday Show and Meet the Press, ABC’s Good Morning America and This Week and CBS’ Face the Nation.

It’s not just the signature primetime shows.Presentations of Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum held six of the top 10 slots in cable news with total viewers. Additionally, the network had five primetime telecasts that averaged over 4 million total viewers and had nine of the top 10 cable telecasts in total viewers.

The Five delivered a whopping 3.2 million viewers and 476,000 A25-54, topping primetime offerings on competing networks in both categories, including MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360. Anchor Bret Baier’s Special Report garnered 2.5 million viewers and 356,000 in the demo. At 11PM/ET, FNC’s evening news program FOX News @ Nightwith Shannon Bream earned 1.9 million viewers and 401,000 in the demo, beating outThe 11th Hour with Brian Williams’ in the demo for 33 consecutive weeks.

Here’s the Nielsen data showing Fox’s dominance:

Week of July 6th – July 12th Basic Cable Top 5 – Primetime (P2+) FOX NEWS CHANNEL (3,292,000) MSNBC (2,183,000) CNN (1,469,000) TLC (1,302,000) HOME AND GARDEN TV (1,247,000) Basic Cable Top 5 – Total Day (P2+) FOX NEWS CHANNEL (1,653,000) MSNBC (1,242,000) CNN (999,000) HOME AND GARDEN TV (680,000) HALLMARK CHANNEL (529,000) Cable News Rankings (P2+) FNC ranked #1 in primetime (3,292,000 P2+) and #1 in total day (1,653,000) CNN ranked #3 in primetime (1,469,000 P2+) and #3 in total day (999,000) MSNBC ranked #2 in primetime (2,183,000 P2+) and #2 in total day (1,242,000) Cable News Ratings (A25-54) FNC – Primetime (560,000) and Total Day (291,000) CNN – Primetime (388,000) and Total Day (253,000) MSNBC – Primetime (315,000) and Total Day (182,000)

Fox News is number one among all cable channels, not just the news channels. Notably, ESPN has fallen to 27th place overall, as live sporting events have ground to a halt due to the CCP coronavirus pandemic.

