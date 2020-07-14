https://www.dailywire.com/news/ghislaine-maxwell-allegedly-has-video-of-u-s-politicians-having-sex-with-underage-girls-former-friend-says

Jeffrey Epstein confidant and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly boasted of having videos of at least two U.S. politicians having sex with underage girls, a friend of the duo — a former jewel thief — told British tabloid The Sun last week.

The source, the author of “Sex and the Serial Killer,” who writes under the pseudonym William Steel, claims he helped the couple obtain jewelry for the girls they groomed and also had sex with Maxwell, whom he described as a “nymphomaniac,” according to The New York Post.

“It was mostly tennis bracelets, charm bracelets, women’s Piaget watches,” Steel said, regarding the hot goods he allegedly provided to Epstein and Maxwell.

Steel claims the duo tried to impress him by boasting of intimate knowledge and showing him videos that included high profile figures engaged in sex and orgies.

The reformed thief says he’s handed over all information he has to authorities and is willing to testify against Maxwell, who was arrested earlier this month and charged with sex-trafficking of minors.

“Steel, who claims he once swiped computer discs from the couple and sent the discs to authorities, did not reveal the identities of the people he says he saw in the videos,” the Post noted. Steel revealed Maxwell did “everything and anything in bed,” but said the alleged madam never touched anyone underage.

“I was forced to watch their videos because they were trying to impress me,” the author said. “They wanted to convince me of their power and who they held in their grip. I saw videos of very powerful people — celebrities, world figures — in those videos having sex, threesomes, even orgies with minors.”

According to Steel, Maxwell, who dated Epstein at one time, told him that she knew the Epstein would be “the death” of her.

“She said to me that she often thought she needed to do something about Epstein, telling me, ‘He is going to be the death of me,’” Steel relayed to The Sun.

Apparently, the author added, Maxwell had an escape plan if she were to ever be caught, which she dubbed the “Polanski plan” after filmmaker Roman Polanski, who fled the U.S. for France after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

“She told me about her Polanski plan where she would flee to France because they couldn’t extradite her,” he allegedly recalled.

According to Fox News, “Prosecutors alleged that Maxwell, between 1994-1997, ‘assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.’ They added, ‘Moreover, in an effort to conceal her crimes, Maxwell repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct, including in relation to some of the minor victims… when providing testimony under oath in 2016.’”

