By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge denied convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell’s request for bail Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said “the risks are simply too great” to allow Maxwell to be released on bail during a virtual hearing Tuesday. Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that she groomed minors for sex with Epstein, and her trial is scheduled July 12, 2021, until which time she will remain in custody.

Over 500 people listened to the hearing remotely which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell should not be given bail due to a number of factors that indicate she poses an “extreme risk flight,” including her vast array of wealth dispersed through several countries, which she has not thoroughly disclosed, her strong international ties, and her demonstrated ability to hide herself from the public.

Maxwell’s attorneys argued that her wealth should not be a factor in whether or not she was denied bail, offering as examples several notable cases in which high profile figures were given bail and still showed up for their trial.

The British socialite and heiress, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested in her home by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire.

A grand jury for the United States District Court of Southern New York grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

The victims were as young as 14 years old, the indictment said, noting that both Maxwell and Epstein “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

