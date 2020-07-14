https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ghislaine-maxwell-fbi-sexual-abuse-sex-trafficking/2020/07/14/id/977176

Ghislaine Maxwell bought the New Hampshire 156-acre home where she was ultimately arrested by pretending to be a journalist named Jen Marshall.

During a bail hearing on sex-trafficking charges, prosecutors revealed more details Tuesday of how Maxwell attempted to evade authorities.

Maxwell purchased the home at 338 East Washington Road using a “carefully anonymized” LLC for $1.07 million, according to prosecutors.

“The real estate agent told the FBI agent the buyers for the house introduced themselves as Scott and Jen Marshall. Both had British accents,” said Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe about the December home sale. “Scott Marshall told her he was retired from the British military and was currently working on a book. Jen Marshall described herself as a journalist.”

The New Hampshire real estate agent who sold the home figured out Jen Marshall’s real name after looking at a picture of Maxwell.

“They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and they were setting up an LLC,” Moe said.

The judge denied Maxwell bail after pending trial after prosecutors referenced her willingness to lie about her identity as a potential flight risk.

Maxwell has been charged with six counts of recruiting girls and young women in the early 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. She is also accused of sometimes having sex with them as well.

