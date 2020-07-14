https://thehill.com/regulation/507337-ginsburg-hospitalized-with-possible-infection

Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgSCOTUS has walked us out onto a slippery slope How Trump can get his mojo back OVERNIGHT ENERGY: WH pushed for ‘correction’ to Weather Service tweet contradicting Trump in ‘Sharpiegate’ incident, watchdog says | Supreme Court rules that large swath of Oklahoma belongs to Native American tribe MORE was hospitalized on Tuesday for treatment for a possible infection after experiencing fever and chills, according to a Supreme Court spokeswoman.

The 87-year-old justice also underwent a procedure Tuesday “to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg added.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” Arberg said.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following an initial evaluation at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night “after experiencing fever and chills,” she added.

Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s liberal wing, has faced a number of health issues since being appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Clinton in 1993, including surviving four bouts with cancer.

In May, she was admitted to a hospital where she underwent treatment for a benign gallbladder condition. Ginsburg called from the hospital to participate in oral arguments, which the Supreme Court held remotely by teleconference as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this term, the justice missed a day of oral arguments in November due to a stomach bug but returned to work later that week.

Ginsburg sounded a positive note earlier this year about the state of her health when she announced publicly for the first time that she was cancer-free.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

