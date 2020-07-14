https://www.westernjournal.com/goya-ceo-defies-mob-declares-no-no-wont-apologize-pro-trump-comments/
In recent years, leftist cancel culture has forced victims out of jobs and businesses for expressing conservative beliefs or support for President Donald Trump. Leftists have tried to destroy careers and livelihoods. Some men and women have buckled under the pressure and apologized for conservative views shared by millions of Americans. A college football coach…
The post Goya CEO Defies Mob, Declares ‘Hell No! Hell No!’ I Won’t Apologize for Pro-Trump Comments appeared first on The Western Journal.