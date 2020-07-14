https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-tommy-tubberville-defeats-former-ag-jeff-sessions-alabama-senate-primary-race/
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate primary race on Tuesday.
The AP called the race shortly after the polls closed in Alabama.
Advertisement – story continues below
Tuberville is winning 67% to 37%!
Decision Desk HQ projects Tommy Tuberville has won the AL Senate Republican Primary.
Race called at 08:45 PM Easternhttps://t.co/cRV7UVo96S
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 15, 2020
TRENDING: Democrat Strategist and Hillary Clinton Crony Tells GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn to “F*ck Off,” Calls Her “Inbred Racist Trash” For Criticizing BLM
Jeff Sessions betrayed President Trump and the nation — He put America through 3 years of the Russia Collusion hoax.
And Jeff Sessions watched as good men and women were put through hell in a corrupt coup attempt.
Good-bye, Jeff.
Advertisement – story continues below
UPDATE– President Trump called Tommy Tuberville to congratulate him.