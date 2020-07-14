https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-tommy-tubberville-defeats-former-ag-jeff-sessions-alabama-senate-primary-race/

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate primary race on Tuesday.

The AP called the race shortly after the polls closed in Alabama.

Tuberville is winning 67% to 37%!

TRENDING: Democrat Strategist and Hillary Clinton Crony Tells GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn to “F*ck Off,” Calls Her “Inbred Racist Trash” For Criticizing BLM

Jeff Sessions betrayed President Trump and the nation — He put America through 3 years of the Russia Collusion hoax.
And Jeff Sessions watched as good men and women were put through hell in a corrupt coup attempt.
Good-bye, Jeff.

UPDATE– President Trump called Tommy Tuberville to congratulate him.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...