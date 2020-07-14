https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hillary-clinton-roger-stone-donald-trump/2020/07/14/id/977076

President Donald Trump was “threatened” into commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah Monday night.

“I mean, he basically threatened Trump,” Clinton told Noah after he asked her about Stone. “You know, he basically said: ‘I sure don’t want to go to jail, and I sure have a lot more to say,’ and ‘Boy, I just wish there would be somebody who could stop me from having to go to jail.’ And guess what? Trump intervened.”

Clinton continued, “The pardon power is supposed to be used for compassionate purposes, to try to right wrongs, to try to make sure that people are not being punished unfairly or have been punished enough. And in this case, it’s a continuation of the cover-up, because the one thing Trump is fearful of, when it comes to him being president, is that finally we will see how illegitimate his victory actually was — and how he was involved in the seeking of foreign help and then the utilization of it, and how Roger Stone was critical to that.”

She added, “But, you know, unless Trump is defeated at the polls in November, we will never really know everything there is to know about this really deep, ongoing dismantling of institutions, and undermining the rule of law, and the original sin of the way that he actually won the election.”

