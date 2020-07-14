https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-clinton-warns-trump-might-not-go-quietly-if-he-loses-in-november

Remember Hillary Clinton? Yes, she’s the presidential candidate who lost the election — in a landslide — nearly four years ago.

And yet she’s still got a platform, at least among the mainstream media, and she’s shifted from whining about her humiliating loss to launching conspiracy theories about the man who crushed her.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told host Trevor Noah on Monday’s “The Daily Show.”

Clinton said Trump is trying to undermine the election by claiming that voting by mail would lead to widespread fraud.

“There have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim,” Clinton said.

“There isn’t that problem. All the games that are played … to try and keep the vote down — that’s the real danger to the integrity of our election, that combined with disinformation and misinformation and all the online shenanigans we saw in 2016,” she said.

Clinton alleged that Republicans are trying to prevent people from voting by making sure lines at polling sites are long, especially in minority areas, and by ensuring that voting by mail won’t be an option.

“Republicans have two prongs to their strategy to try to win. The first is: try to prevent many people who they think won’t vote for them from voting. So, make the lines really long, where young people vote of African Americans vote, or Hispanics vote,” Clinton said. The second prong, she said, is to “Try to make vote by mail as difficult as possible, when in fact that is how Donald Trump votes, and everyone who knows vote by mail understands that.”

Clinton also said that if there’s a fair election, Trump will lose.

“I want a fair election. If people get to vote and they, for whatever reason, vote for Donald Trump — OK. We’ll accept it, not happily,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s what will happen, because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in-person, and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have.”

“And then it will be a win both in the popular vote and the Electoral College,” she said.

Democrats have been pushing hard to expand voting by mail. On Monday, former President Barack Obama sought to shoot down Trump’s claim that it would lead to widespread fraud.

“Voting by mail shouldn’t be a partisan issue –- especially during a pandemic,” the ex-president wrote on Twitter. “Everybody should be able to request an absentee ballot, and make their voice heard in every election.”

Obama also linked to a National Public Radio article that said the possibility for fraud was “such a miniscule amount it’s not statistically meaningful.”

