https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/14/hillary-doubles-trumps-election-victory-illegitimate-know/

At this point, maybe Hillary is tripling down or quadrupling down. She is still beating a dead horse – the loser of the 2016 presidential election wanted the viewers of Trevor Noah’s late-night television show to know that Trump’s victory was illegitimate and she has thoughts or something. She doesn’t have any new thoughts, mind you, but she is bitterly clinging to her old thoughts.

Watching a video of the interview, it is easy for anyone who paid attention to the 2016 election or is old enough to remember the administration of Bill Clinton to understand the irony in most of Hillary’s answers to the softball questions asked by Noah. Trevor Noah, age 36, is South African and relocated to the United States in 2011. He is a one-trick pony for the Democrats and clearly doesn’t see the irony in his naive questioning of Hillary. The interview lasted almost 15 minutes and was edited before it aired. It’s a slog for anyone who is not a fan of Mrs. Clinton.

As with most of Hillary’s interviews since she lost her bid for president, President Trump consumed most of her thoughts. She is big on pushing the Democrat narrative that if Trump loses the 2020 presidential election, he will refuse to accept the results and call it illegitimate, perhaps blaming mail-in voting and calling the election a fraud. The irony is that it was Hillary who couldn’t accept the results of the 2016 election (and still can’t) and she now calls Trump’s victory as illegitimate. She couldn’t even bring herself to concede the race until the day after the election.

Noah asked whether he may attempt, if he loses, to claim that the election was illegitimate and blame mail-in voting. ‘Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not,’ she said. ‘And we have to be ready for that.’ Clinton said that Trump’s repeated warnings of mass voting fraud, if mail-in ballots are in widespread use in November, did not stand up to scrutiny. ‘There have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim,’ she said. ‘There isn’t that problem. All the games that are played … to try and keep the vote down – that’s the real danger to the integrity of our election, that combined with disinformation and misinformation and all the online shenanigans we saw in 2016.’

Instead of mail-in voting, Clinton still blames Russia, Russia, Russia for Trump’s victory. Her campaign paid for the debunked Steele dossier but nevermind. She was for Russia’s help before she was against it. Mostly Hillary is still shocked that a “showman” and reality television star beat her. So, this time around, she says Republicans will try to win the presidential election with voter suppression and rigging the election.

She continued: ‘Republicans have two prongs to their strategy to try to win. ‘The first is: try to prevent many people who they think won’t vote for them from voting. So, make the lines really long, where young people vote of African Americans vote, or Hispanics vote. ‘Try to make vote by mail as difficult as possible, when in fact that is how Donald Trump votes, and everyone who knows vote by mail understands that.’ She said she works with Democracy Docket to support lawsuits ‘to make the vote available’. Clinton said there remained however ‘real danger’ of an election rigged to lower the turnout, or meddled with from abroad. ‘Look, I want a fair election,’ she said. ‘If people get to vote and they, for whatever reason, vote for Donald Trump, OK, we’ll accept it. Not happily. ‘But I don’t think that’s what will happen, because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in person, and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have. ‘And then it will be a win both in the popular vote and the Electoral College.’

Speaking of the Electoral College, does Hillary Clinton really think the voters in states other than the ones on either coast will vote for Joe Biden if he continues to move farther and farther left to pander to the Sanders supporters? Or AOC and her Green New Deal initiative? How about the everything-will-be-free crowd who expect middle-class taxpayers to pay for their education, student loans, healthcare, and well, everything?

When asking how she spends her days now, during the pandemic, Trevor Noah pointed out that he would be tweeting, “I told you so” all day long. Funny, that is exactly how Hillary spends her days, both before and during the days of the coronavirus. She hasn’t stopped. C’mon, she’s saying this while doing a television interview. Irony escapes both of them.

The true gem in this interview, though, is when she talks about Roger Stone. Asked about Trump commuting Stone’s sentence, Hillary Clinton actually criticizes it as a pardon for someone involved in a cover-up with Trump. (Stone wasn’t pardoned, his sentence was commuted and his conviction remains on his record.) Clinton received no push back from Noah because he’s a Democrat like Hillary and he wasn’t around during the Bill Clinton administration. Bill Clinton pardoned Marc Rich – a billionaire tax cheat whose wife gave a million dollars to the Clinton Foundation – on his last day in office. How about when Bubba pardoned his own brother, Roger, or when he gave a full presidential pardon to Susan McDougal, a business partner of both Clintons, also during his last hours as president?

‘This is an extension to the total disregard for the rule of law. The pardon power is supposed to be used for compassionate purposes. To try to right wrongs, to try to make sure people are not being punished or unfairly, or have been punished enough. ‘In this case, it’s a continuation of the cover-up,’ she said. ‘Because the one thing that Trump is fearful of, when it comes to his being president, is that finally we will see how illegitimate his victory actually was. ‘And how he was involved in the seeking of foreign help and the utilization of it, and how Roger Stone was critical to that. She said that Stone’s commutation was yet one more reason to vote Trump out of office in November, so the full scale of his behavior could be brought to light with a new president in power. ‘But, you know, unless Trump is defeated at the polls in November, we will never really know everything there is to know about this really deep, ongoing dismantling of institutions and undermining the rule of law and the original sin of the way that he actually won the election,’ she said. ‘So Roger Stone was in the middle of it all. And that’s why Trump had to cover it up.’

Poor Hillary. Trump broke her and no amount of walks in the woods are going to fix her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

