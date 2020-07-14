https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/hillary-promotes-conspiracy-theory-trump-wont-leave-white-house/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Hillary Clinton argued people should be prepared for President Trump to resist leaving the White House should he lose the 2020 election.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, made the claim during a Monday night interview with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as they spoke about mail-in ballots and the potential for voter suppression.

Noah asked Clinton if there was a scenario she could envision in which the president loses the election but argues that a couple instances of voter fraud are enough to invalidate of the election results.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

