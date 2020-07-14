http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1nwuTdg9T4I/

The body of a decapitated, dismembered man was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.

Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a friend of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s E. Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.

An electric saw was found near the body, which was described as a 34-year-old man. The victim’s arms and legs below the knees were removed, and body parts were found in plastic bags found in the apartment, the sources said.

“This is ugly,” one cop at the scene said.

Sources described the killing as an apparent targeted murder.

The victim was last seen on surveillance footage Monday afternoon around 1:40 p.m., when he entered his building’s elevator, which opens right out to his seventh-floor apartment, sources said.

The footage from the apartment building appears to show the victim’s suspected killer carrying a bag, waiting to enter the elevator with the victim, sources said.

The victim gives the suspect a puzzled look during an exchange as they ride up together. As soon as the victim steps out into his apartment, the suspect can be seen attacking him, according to sources.

Investigators believe the victim is tech entrepreneur who lived in the building, but they’re waiting for the Medical Examiner to confirm his identity.

Police were later seen questioning a sobbing woman — who sources identified as the victim’s cousin — in the lobby of the building.

“She was really upset. Crying. Shaking,” local resident Danny Faust said. “She was just sitting there but you can tell her legs were shaking. She’s nervous. She was crying like, you know, wiping her eyes.”

“She was screaming when she first came down,” said Faust, 40.

He said he went over to the building after seeing police converge on the scene.

“Dead body? Okay,” he said. “But when you hear chopped up and dismembered? That’s it. That’s a sick type of mind for somebody to do that.”

Local Arthur Grebski, 35, theorized that “the COVID got into their head or something.”

Residents said the crime was particularly unsettling because it took place in what is typically a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s shocking. It’s gruesome,” resident Jason Rivera, 45, told The Post. “What could possibly be going through someone’s mind to decapitate him? Pure evilness.”

No further details were immediately available.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore

