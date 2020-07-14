https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507394-ivanka-trump-pitches-goya-foods-products-on-twitter

Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter On The Money: Cash-strapped cities hammered by COVID-19 beg for federal help | Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on China over Hong Kong | White House campaign advocates new ‘pathways’ to jobs amid pandemic Democratic super PAC to launch ‘Creepy Trump’ TV ad MORE took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to push products from Goya Foods, with critics quickly raising concerns that she was using her government position to boost a business.

Trump, who serves as a senior advisor to her father President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: ‘I leave elected office with my integrity intact’ Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE in the White House, weighed in on growing controversy over the food company, tweeting, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good” and repeating the company’s slogan in Spanish.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The tweet comes as Goya faces a flood of criticism after its CEO praised President Trump at a White House event last week, sparking calls for a boycott.

Speculation swirled that the White House adviser may have violated an ethics law with the tweet, with the law stating that “An employee shall not use or permit the use of his Government position or title or any authority associated with his public office to endorse any product, service or enterprise.”

“You’re about to get dinged for a violation of ethics rules that apply to you as a White House staffer,” tweeted GOP operative Liz Mair.

You’re about to get dinged for a violation of ethics rules that apply to you as a White House staffer. https://t.co/jizoiS8Nja — Liz Mair (@LizMair) July 15, 2020

Several White House staffers have drawn scrutiny with their remarks during their time in the administration, with several pushing the limits of the Hatch Act, which bars federal officials from using their positions to boost support for a political candidate. However, none have faced significant consequences.

Trump was assailed with criticism over the tweet online, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Trump says she’s ‘not talented in many ways’ Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey MORE (D-N.Y.) calling the White House adviser corrupt in a tweet in Spanish and others mocking the post.

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

President Trump tweeted his own support for Goya Foods last week amid backlash against the company, writing, “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!”

