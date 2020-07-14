https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/jason-chaffetz-says-general-flynn-not-campaign-president-trump-flynn-family-member-goes-off/

Back in April 2017 former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz told reporters there was no evidence General Michael Flynn followed the law by not disclosing payments from Russia and could be subject to time in prison.

Jason Chaffetz then went on MSNBC and told the Morning Joe hosts that General Flynn should not get immunity. Chaffetz accused General Flynn of breaking the law by receiving payments from Russia and Turkey.

Chaffetz then attacked the Trump White House later that month for not providing Congress the Michael Flynn documents to the oversight Committee.

Chaffetz went on with CNN and MSNBC several times to attack General Flynn in 2017.

Last month the DOJ dropped ALL CHARGES against General Michael Flynn.

Flynn was set up by the deep state and almost ruined.

Jason Chaffetz has yet to apologize for her previous statements.

In fact on Tuesday morning Jason Chaffetz again attacked General Flynn and accused him of lying multiple times to the vice president and he lied to Reince Priebus.

That’s pretty disgusting.

Of course, Chaffetz is wrong about General Flynn. In fact Vice President Pence stood by Gen. Flynn when asked about the case, saying that he is “more inclined to believe it was unintentional than ever before.”

On Tuesday afternoon General Flynn’s brother Joseph Flynn went off on Chaffetz.

Let’s just say Joseph Flynn is not a fan of Jason Chaffetz.

Joseph Flynn: Hey Jason Chaffetz @jasoninthehouse why don’t you STFU …we are in the middle of a knife fight with the deep state and you have to talk smack about @GenFlynn… I will remind everyone that you worked closely with the enemy to continue the Mueller #WitchHunt … No one in The WH Or anyone who supports @realDonaldTrump gives two shits about your opinion.. I will remind them all that when you were in Congress you wholeheartedly supported Mueller and his #WitchHunt with your buddy Elijah Cummings .. you are a liar and a grifter and a self promoting phony RINO … like your buddy Pierre Delecto ..aka .Mittens Romney… @FoxNews should be very careful having this asshole on air … he keeps this up and you will lose many viewers …WE remember when you trashed The President and now attack @GenFlynn @RealDonaldTrump @SidneyPowell

