Joe Biden cited mass murderer Mao Tse Tung Monday night during a fundraiser with former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Mao Tse Tung, a Communist dictator, murdered up to 70 million Chinese last century, according to most accounts.

Via the Washington Examiner:

Joe Biden cited a quote made famous by Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong during a digital fundraising speech with former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. TRENDING: BREAKING: Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Friend Rush to Perform Life-Saving Measures on Shooting Victims in St. Louis! — Eric Greitens Just Spoke with The Gateway Pundit “We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden said on Monday evening to the 14 wealthy donors who attended the digital fundraising session. According to the pool reporter who watched the event, Biden then cited the Chinese proverb, “Women hold up half the sky.” The phrase comes from a proclamation by Mao in the mid-20th century that helped grant certain rights to women in China. The phrase became commonplace in China at the time, often appearing on pieces of propaganda in factories or other industrial areas.

Earlier this year, Biden elevated Anita Dunn, a radical leftist who previously praised mass murderer Mao Tse Tung as one of her “favorite political philosophers” to a leadership role in his campaign.

Anita Dunn is a longtime Biden advisor and worked as the Obama WH Comms Director until she stepped down in 2009 shortly after the video of her praising Mao surfaced.

It should come as no surprise that China Joe is praising Chinese Communist and mass murderer Mao Tse Tung.

