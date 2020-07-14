http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cRID5AFcLYU/

For the second time in less than a week, Joe Biden refused to take any questions from reporters.

Biden concluded his prepared remarks and a journalist shouted, “Mr. Vice President, time for a few questions?”

Biden didn’t look back and continued walking towards the exit.

On Friday, Biden visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

While engaging in a shouted conversation with the current owner from dozens of feet away, Biden turned to the press assembled nearby.

Joe Biden makes a stop at his childhood home in Scranton. pic.twitter.com/CC6ge6XSGz — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) July 9, 2020

“Hey everybody, how are ya?” he asked the reporters.

“Time for a few questions?” a journalist asked.

“No, no,” Biden responded.

Biden held his last press conference on June 25th, 84 days since the previous one.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

