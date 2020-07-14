https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-joe-biden-rolls-out-2-trillion-climate-plan-promising-an-equitable-clean-energy-future

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveiled a “plan to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure and an equitable clean energy future” on Tuesday, which carries a purported price tag of at least $2 trillion.

The campaign for President Donald Trump quickly blasted the proposal, likening it to a “socialist manifesto.”

What are the details?

Biden’s plan would spend $2 trillion over the “first term” of his presidency to create “millions of good, union jobs” on infrastructure, including building “zero-emissions public transportation options” in every U.S. city with a population of 100,000 or more, “achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035,” while ensuring “that environmental justice is a key consideration in where, how, and with whom we build.”

The proposal also promises to expand “broadband, or wireless broadband via 5G to every American,” to use federal dollars for “purchasing the key clean energy outputs like batteries and electric vehicles,” make a “historic investment” in order to upgrade “4 million buildings and weatherize 2 million homes,” and launch a “Civilian Climate Corps.”

[embedded content]

Clean energy, climate change focus of Biden’s economic recovery plan



www.youtube.com



CBS News reported that “the Biden campaign says the plan would be paid for with a combination of stimulus and increases in the corporate tax rate.” The outlet noted that “the plan also offers commitments to improve highways and roads, but like the original infrastructure plan, he does not offer any long-term funding source for the Highway Trust Fund, which is facing going broke.”

What was the Trump reaction?

Hogan Gidley, Trump’s 2020 national press secretary, issued a statement in response to Biden’s plan, which read:

Joe Biden just bragged about a plan that kills more than 10 million American jobs supported by the energy industries and makes sure the United States is once against dependent on foreign countries for energy. His plan is more like a socialist manifesto that promises to massively raise taxes, eliminate jobs in the coal, oil or natural gas industries, and crush the middle class. Now more than ever, it’s clear that Biden is beholden to the radical socialist ideology of Senator Bernie Sanders, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and there is no way he can sell this radical agenda to union workers in energy-producing, manufacturing, or auto industry states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, or Wisconsin. We already know what would happen in a Joe Biden economy because for eight long years the American worker was forgotten and we had the slowest economy since the Great Depression — and now he’s pushing extreme policies that would smother the economy just when it’s showing signs of roaring back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

