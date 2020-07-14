https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/07/14/justice-ginsberg-hospitalized-with-possible-infection-n641095

The U.S. Supreme Court’s leftwing Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized today, according to a statement from the court reported by CNN.

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said Tuesday.

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”