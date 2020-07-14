https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/libertarian-economics-scholar-thomas-sowell-america-reach-point-no-return-biden-video/

If you’re not familiar with the works of Dr. Thomas Sowell, you should be, he is a national treasure.

Sowell is a conservative libertarian scholar of economics and has authored dozens of books.

This weekend, he appeared on the Mark Levin show and spoke about a number of issues, ranging from the recent riots and protests to the 2020 election.

FOX News reports:

Thomas Sowell says concept of systemic racism ‘has no meaning,’ warns US could reach ‘point of no return’ Economist and author Thomas Sowell told “Life Liberty & Levin” in an interview airing Sunday evening that the left’s claim that America is beset by “systemic racism” has no definitive meaning and cannot be “tested” in any empirical manner. “You hear this phrase, ‘systemic racism’ [or] ‘systemic oppression’,” host Mark Levin told Sowell. “You hear it on our college campuses. You hear it from very wealthy and fabulously famous sports stars. What does that mean? And whatever it means, is it true?” “It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” answered Sowell, who added that the currency of the phrase reminds him of the “propaganda tactics” of Nazi Germany, where Sowell claimed that if a lie was “repeated long enough and loud enough” it would be widely believed… “If the election goes to [Joe] Biden,” he added, “there’s a good chance that the Democrats will control [Congress] and considering the kinds of things that they’re proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country.”

Here’s a clip:

TONIGHT at 8 PM eastern on Fox, my exclusive interview with the great Thomas Sowell on Life, Liberty & Levin for the full hour. Don’t miss it! If you can’t watch Live, you can DVR the show See you then!https://t.co/LKELVjUaiu pic.twitter.com/loBW0v6aH3 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 12, 2020

Here’s a longer segment:

[embedded content]

Check your local listings for rebroadcasts of this and watch the whole thing.

