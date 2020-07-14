http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DmwxaDz4XQo/

Alabama, Texas, and Maine hold elections tonight.

Polls close at 8 PM ET.

All times Eastern.

9:20 PM:

9:15 PM: Maine: Sara Gideon projected to win Dem. nomination to take on Collins. Gideon will have the money to help her unseat Collins.

9:10 PM: Texas: Race between Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes back and forth. Reyes now leads 52%-48% with 14,000 votes in….Trump and Hurd backed Gonzales while Cruz supported Reyes.

9:01 PM: All polls now closed in Texas:

9:00 PM: Alabama:

One gets the sense that Democrats have not even started on Tuberville:

8:50 PM: With about 3% reporting, Tuberville 60%, Sessions 40%.

8:45 PM: Texas Senate (D) runoff:

8:42 PM: Roll Tide!

8:20 PM: Alabama:

8:00 PM: Polls are now closed in Alabama, Maine, and most of Texas (the rest will close at 9 PM ET).

7:55 PM: Texas:

In Texas, Democrats will nominate their candidate to take on incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). In congressional runoffs, Trump has endorsed former White House physician Ronny Jackson (13th Congressional District) and Tony Gonzales (23rd Congressional District). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has endorsed Raul Reyes against Gonzales. Republican Rep. Will Hurd is vacating the seat.

7:45 PM: Maine:

Democrats will nominate their candidate (Sara Gideon is favored) to take on incumbent Sen. Susan Collins. In the state’s second Congressional District, Republicans will nominate their candidate to take on incumbent Rep. Jared Golden, the only House Democrat who split his impeachment vote–voting to impeach Trump for abuse of power but not obstruction of Congress.

7:40 PM: Last night on a conference call with Tuberville, Trump referred to Alabama head coach Nick Saban (whose blue-collar bonafides and love for Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies can’t ever be questioned), the most popular official and highest-paid public employee (worth every penny and still underpaid!) in the state, as “Lou Saban.”

He might as well have referred to the greatest rivalry in college football as the “Steel Bowl.”

7:35 PM: ALABAMA: Sessions vs. Tuberville

No elected official was more important in getting Donald Trump elected president in 2016 than former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, who, as the intellectual godfather of the economic nationalist movement in the Senate, painstakingly laid the groundwork for the America-first agenda that Trump used to get into the White House.

Yet Sessions enters tonight’s Alabama Senate runoff election against Tommy Tuberville, who represents the types of corporatist establishment interests that worked overtime to deny Trump the White House, as a significant underdog after Trump decided to endorse Tuberville.

Trump has held a grudge against Sessions, his former attorney general, for recusing himself from the “Russia collusion” investigation. Never mind that Trump forced Sessions’ hand by babbling to Lester Holt about how he decided to get rid of former FBI Director James Comey because of “this Russia thing.”

With friends like these…

