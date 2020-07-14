http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DmwxaDz4XQo/

Alabama, Texas, and Maine hold elections tonight.

Polls close at 8 PM ET.

All times Eastern.

—

9:20 PM:

Now that the polls are closed, I’ll admit, this was always going to be a tough race for Sessions, thanks to the disloyal, narcissistic, blame-shifting ignoramus in the White House. pic.twitter.com/C1IWLk06n3 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2020

Another loss for #AmericaFirst. Another #ConInc #OpenBordersInc tool added to the Senate Republican GOP toolshed. God bless @jeffsessions. God help America. https://t.co/R1iqPfY7hM — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 15, 2020

9:15 PM: Maine: Sara Gideon projected to win Dem. nomination to take on Collins. Gideon will have the money to help her unseat Collins.

BREAKING: @SaraGideon is projected to win the Maine U.S. Senate Democratic primary. BDN and @DecisionDeskHQ called the race at 9:06 p.m. Story coming. — Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) July 15, 2020

9:10 PM: Texas: Race between Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes back and forth. Reyes now leads 52%-48% with 14,000 votes in….Trump and Hurd backed Gonzales while Cruz supported Reyes.

9:01 PM: All polls now closed in Texas:

Just voted with my son Matt. He just turned 18 and this is his FIRST time to vote! I hope I got his vote😬😊. #TX13 pic.twitter.com/4ivwOrKRLV — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 14, 2020

9:00 PM: Alabama:

The band at Tuberville’s watch party is playing ‘When a Man Loves a Woman.’ The crowd really enjoyed that one. pic.twitter.com/LpMQqO0YBe — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) July 15, 2020

Decision Desk HQ projects Tommy Tuberville has won the AL Senate Republican Primary. Race called at 08:45 PM Easternhttps://t.co/cRV7UVo96S — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 15, 2020

One gets the sense that Democrats have not even started on Tuberville:

Tommy Tuberville said he’d leave Ole Miss “in a pine box.” Days later, he left for Auburn. Never told his players goodbye. At Auburn, he had a wandering eye every year. At Texas Tech, he ditched a recruit during dinner to leave for Cincinnati. Wonder who he’s lying to now? — Alabama Democrats (@aldemocrats) July 10, 2020

8:50 PM: With about 3% reporting, Tuberville 60%, Sessions 40%.

Coach Tommy Tuberville does a walk through at his campaign watch party here in Mtgy at the Renaissance Hotel. He’s seen here speaking to Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds @wsfa12news #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/aRx5SnjWaI — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) July 14, 2020

8:45 PM: Texas Senate (D) runoff:

Hegar is cleaning up in the northern panhandle and the Rio Grande Valley. pic.twitter.com/BugTz9wb41 — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) July 15, 2020

8:42 PM: Roll Tide!

Very early Tuscaloosa County. Sessions 61, Tuberville 39. Sessions got 35% in primary. +26 for Sessions is EXCELLENT for him, although given the county, I’d chalk it up to a “football thing.” — John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) July 15, 2020

Met my first voter today at a polling station who was unabashed that football allegiances had helped dictate her vote in the AL Senate runoff. An Alabama fan, she said she didn’t like Tommy Tuberville’s “attitude” when he was a coach at Auburn. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) July 14, 2020

8:20 PM: Alabama:

Sessions won most of the Wiregrass (that red block in the lower-right hand corner, for non-Alabamians) but he was under 40% in most of those counties, and Tuberville stayed pretty close. Their direction will be interesting to watch tonight. #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) July 15, 2020

A thread of thoughts + what I’m watching. The Alabama Secretary of State revised turnout estimates downward today from 17 to 22% to 10 to 15%. Most folks I spoke with last week thought lower turnout benefits Sessions. (1) #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) July 15, 2020

8:00 PM: Polls are now closed in Alabama, Maine, and most of Texas (the rest will close at 9 PM ET).

7:55 PM: Texas:

In Texas, Democrats will nominate their candidate to take on incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). In congressional runoffs, Trump has endorsed former White House physician Ronny Jackson (13th Congressional District) and Tony Gonzales (23rd Congressional District). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has endorsed Raul Reyes against Gonzales. Republican Rep. Will Hurd is vacating the seat.

7:45 PM: Maine:

Democrats will nominate their candidate (Sara Gideon is favored) to take on incumbent Sen. Susan Collins. In the state’s second Congressional District, Republicans will nominate their candidate to take on incumbent Rep. Jared Golden, the only House Democrat who split his impeachment vote–voting to impeach Trump for abuse of power but not obstruction of Congress.

Maine Republicans are campaigning against ranked-choice voting, in part to protect Trump. But if the Senate race is as close as it looks, @SenatorCollins (R) will need those 2nd choice votes. Read how RCV could be a major factor in #MEsen: (no paywall!)https://t.co/37n4J1vhWz — Madelaine Pisani (@MadelainePisani) July 14, 2020

7:40 PM: Last night on a conference call with Tuberville, Trump referred to Alabama head coach Nick Saban (whose blue-collar bonafides and love for Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies can’t ever be questioned), the most popular official and highest-paid public employee (worth every penny and still underpaid!) in the state, as “Lou Saban.”

He might as well have referred to the greatest rivalry in college football as the “Steel Bowl.”

7:35 PM: ALABAMA: Sessions vs. Tuberville

No elected official was more important in getting Donald Trump elected president in 2016 than former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, who, as the intellectual godfather of the economic nationalist movement in the Senate, painstakingly laid the groundwork for the America-first agenda that Trump used to get into the White House.

Yet Sessions enters tonight’s Alabama Senate runoff election against Tommy Tuberville, who represents the types of corporatist establishment interests that worked overtime to deny Trump the White House, as a significant underdog after Trump decided to endorse Tuberville.

Trump has held a grudge against Sessions, his former attorney general, for recusing himself from the “Russia collusion” investigation. Never mind that Trump forced Sessions’ hand by babbling to Lester Holt about how he decided to get rid of former FBI Director James Comey because of “this Russia thing.”

With friends like these…

Make no mistake, Alabama: Conservatives know the importance of this race. Stand with me TODAY against the Washington swamp! https://t.co/sttMOHSZ7a — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) July 14, 2020

