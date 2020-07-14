http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BogYijHaGWI/

A Missouri attorney and his wife who used a legally-owned rifle to defend themselves against Black Lives Matter protesters at their home in St. Louis last month said on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday that “the rumor is we are going to be indicted” over the matter.

Authorities executed a search warrant last week at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey in connection with the incident and seized a semiautomatic .223 caliber rifle, CBS News reported.

“They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV,” Mark told host Tucker Carlson.

“They [referring to the officers], unfortunately, are stuck between a circuit attorney [Kim Gardner] that wants to prosecute us, and their own belief that we did nothing wrong,” he added.

The McCloskeys said they were startled when they noticed “300 to 500” people enter the gated community where they reside.

“I didn’t shoot anybody,” Mark said. “I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.”

According to the police report, the couple placed a call for help the night of the incident after they heard a loud commotion outside. Police said when they went to investigate, the couple said they observed a large group of people break through an iron gate with signs saying “No Trespassing” and “Private Street.”

The couple told the police they armed themselves after they noticed multiple people in the group who were armed, and said the group yelled threats and obscene words at them.

KMOV reported that the protesters were marching to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand that she resign from her post.

